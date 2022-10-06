Needlepoint: Chicago Prosser sews up Chicago Clemente in slim triumph 7-6

Chicago Prosser didn't flinch, finally repelling Chicago Clemente 7-6 at Chicago Clemente Academy on October 6 in Illinois football action.
In recent action on September 24, Chicago Clemente faced off against Chicago Foreman and Chicago Prosser took on Chicago Academy on September 23 at Chicago Academy High School. Click here for a recap
