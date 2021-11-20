Nashville knocks off Decatur St. Teresa 37-35

A tight-knit tilt turned in Nashville's direction just enough to squeeze past Decatur St. Teresa 37-35 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Nashville darted in front of Decatur St. Teresa 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Bulldogs constructed a bold start that built a 21-14 gap on the Hornets heading into the locker room.
Decatur St. Teresa enjoyed a 35-21 lead over Nashville to start the fourth quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Hornets added to their advantage with a 16-0 margin in the closing period.
Recently on November 6 , Decatur St Teresa squared up on Vandalia in a football game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.