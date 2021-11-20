 Skip to main content
Nashville knocks off Decatur St. Teresa 37-35

A tight-knit tilt turned in Nashville's direction just enough to squeeze past Decatur St. Teresa 37-35 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Nashville darted in front of Decatur St. Teresa 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs constructed a bold start that built a 21-14 gap on the Hornets heading into the locker room.

Decatur St. Teresa enjoyed a 35-21 lead over Nashville to start the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Hornets added to their advantage with a 16-0 margin in the closing period.

Recently on November 6 , Decatur St Teresa squared up on Vandalia in a football game . Click here for a recap

