Mt. Zion pushes over Collinsville 36-21

Mt. Zion put together a victorious gameplan to stop Collinsville 36-21 on October 8 in Illinois football.

The Braves darted in front of the Kahoks 9-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Kahoks took a 21-17 lead over the Braves heading to the intermission locker room.

The Braves broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 30-21 lead over the Kahoks.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.