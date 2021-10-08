Mt. Zion pushes over Collinsville 36-21

Mt. Zion put together a victorious gameplan to stop Collinsville 36-21 on October 8 in Illinois football.
The Braves darted in front of the Kahoks 9-7 to begin the second quarter.
The Kahoks took a 21-17 lead over the Braves heading to the intermission locker room.
The Braves broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 30-21 lead over the Kahoks.
