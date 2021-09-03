Mt. Zion pours it on Mattoon 31-7

Mattoon had no answers as Mt. Zion roared to a 31-7 victory on September 3 in Illinois football.
The Braves took control in the third quarter with a 19-7 advantage over the Green Wave.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.
The first quarter gave Mt. Zion a 13-7 lead over Mattoon.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.