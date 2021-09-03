Mt. Zion pours it on Mattoon 31-7

Mattoon had no answers as Mt. Zion roared to a 31-7 victory on September 3 in Illinois football.

The Braves took control in the third quarter with a 19-7 advantage over the Green Wave.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

The first quarter gave Mt. Zion a 13-7 lead over Mattoon.

