Mt. Zion jumps in front fast to dismiss Taylorville in convincing tilt 21-6

Fast and furious, Mt. Zion took charge from the start to knock back Taylorville and eventually earn a 21-6 decision in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 16.
Mt. Zion drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over Taylorville after the first quarter.
Taylorville tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 21-6 in the third quarter.
Defense ruled the second and fourth quarters as the Braves and the Tornadoes were both scoreless.
In recent action on September 3, Taylorville faced off against Elgin St Edward and Mt Zion took on Mattoon on September 2 at Mt Zion High School. Click here for a recap
