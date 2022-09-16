Mt. Zion jumps in front fast to dismiss Taylorville in convincing tilt 21-6

Fast and furious, Mt. Zion took charge from the start to knock back Taylorville and eventually earn a 21-6 decision in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 16.

Mt. Zion drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over Taylorville after the first quarter.

Taylorville tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 21-6 in the third quarter.

Defense ruled the second and fourth quarters as the Braves and the Tornadoes were both scoreless.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.