Mt. Zion holds off Breese Mater Dei 38-35

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Mt. Zion nipped Breese Mater Dei 38-35 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first quarter, with no one scoring.
The Braves opened a tight 29-21 gap over the Knights at halftime.
Breese Mater Dei moved ahead of Mt. Zion 35-31 to start the fourth quarter.
A 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter fueled the Braves' defeat of the Knights.
