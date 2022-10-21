Mt. Zion holds off Breese Mater Dei 38-35

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Mt. Zion nipped Breese Mater Dei 38-35 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first quarter, with no one scoring.

The Braves opened a tight 29-21 gap over the Knights at halftime.

Breese Mater Dei moved ahead of Mt. Zion 35-31 to start the fourth quarter.

A 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter fueled the Braves' defeat of the Knights.

