Mt. Zion flies high over Lincoln 41-14

Mt. Zion stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 41-14 win over Lincoln on September 23 in Illinois football.

The first quarter gave Mt. Zion a 14-7 lead over Lincoln.

Defense ruled the second and third quarters as Mt. Zion and Lincoln were both scoreless.

There was no room for doubt as the Braves added to their advantage with a 27-7 margin in the closing period.

