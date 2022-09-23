Mt. Zion flies high over Lincoln 41-14

Mt. Zion stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 41-14 win over Lincoln on September 23 in Illinois football.
The first quarter gave Mt. Zion a 14-7 lead over Lincoln.
Defense ruled the second and third quarters as Mt. Zion and Lincoln were both scoreless.
There was no room for doubt as the Braves added to their advantage with a 27-7 margin in the closing period.
The last time Mt Zion and Lincoln played in a 27-22 game on September 24, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on September 9, Mt Zion faced off against Mahomet-Seymour and Lincoln took on Jerseyville Jersey on September 9 at Lincoln High School. Click here for a recap
