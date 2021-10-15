 Skip to main content
Mt. Zion finds its footing in victory over Charleston 32-7

Mt. Zion's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Charleston 32-7 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The Braves opened with a 19-0 advantage over the Trojans through the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

The Braves' dominance showed as they carried a 26-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on October 1, Mt Zion faced off against Effingham and Charleston took on Taylorville on October 1 at Charleston High School. For more, click here.

