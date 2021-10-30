Mt. Carmel plants its flag on St. Joseph-Ogden 46-14

Mt. Carmel scored early and often in a 46-14 win over St. Joseph-Ogden in Illinois high school football action on October 30.

The Golden Aces opened with a 13-0 advantage over the Spartans through the first quarter.

Mt. Carmel's offense darted to a 20-7 lead over St. Joseph-Ogden at halftime.

Mt. Carmel's determination showed as it carried a 34-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

