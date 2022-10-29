Mt. Carmel escapes close call with Monticello 8-6

Mt. Carmel eventually plied victory away from Monticello 8-6 on October 29 in Illinois football.

The first quarter gave Mt. Carmel an 8-0 lead over Monticello.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second and third quarters, with no one scoring.

The Sages tried to respond in the final quarter with a 6-0 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.