Moweaqua Central A&M posted a narrow 32-29 win over Decatur St. Teresa for an Illinois high school football victory at Decatur St. Teresa High on Sept. 8.

Decatur St. Teresa started on steady ground by forging a 14-0 lead over Moweaqua Central A&M at the end of the first quarter.

The Bulldogs jumped a tight margin over the Raiders as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Moweaqua Central A&M broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 26-21 lead over Decatur St. Teresa.

The Bulldogs rallied with an 8-6 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Raiders prevailed.

Last season, Decatur St Teresa and Moweaqua Central A&M squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Moweaqua Central A&M High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Decatur St Teresa faced off against Linton-Stockton.

