Moweaqua Central A & M narrowly edges Clinton in tight triumph 13-6

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Moweaqua Central A & M didn't mind, dispatching Clinton 13-6 in Illinois high school football on September 16.

The Raiders fought to a 6-0 halftime margin at the Maroons' expense.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and third quarters.

Conditioning showed as the Raiders outscored the Maroons 7-6 in the fourth quarter.

