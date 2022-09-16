 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Moweaqua Central A & M narrowly edges Clinton in tight triumph 13-6

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Moweaqua Central A & M didn't mind, dispatching Clinton 13-6 in Illinois high school football on September 16.

The Raiders fought to a 6-0 halftime margin at the Maroons' expense.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and third quarters.

Conditioning showed as the Raiders outscored the Maroons 7-6 in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on September 2, Clinton faced off against Argenta-Oreana and Moweaqua Central A & M took on Marshall on September 3 at Marshall High School. For more, click here.

