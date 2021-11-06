Moweaqua Central A & M hammers Camp Point Central into submission 28-6

Moweaqua Central A & M showered the scoreboard with points to drown Camp Point Central 28-6 for an Illinois high school football victory on November 6.

The Raiders made the first move by forging a 7-0 margin over the Panthers after the first quarter.

The Raiders opened a modest 21-6 gap over the Panthers at halftime.

Moweaqua Central A & M thundered ahead of Camp Point Central 28-6 as the fourth quarter started.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

