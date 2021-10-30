 Skip to main content
Moweaqua Central A & M edges Nokomis in tough test 14-6

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Moweaqua Central A & M nabbed it to nudge past Nokomis 14-6 in Illinois high school football on October 30.

The first quarter gave Moweaqua Central A & M an 8-0 lead over Nokomis.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and third quarters.

It was tough sledding with defenses hanging tough for each side in a 14-6 fourth-quarter tie.

In recent action on October 15, Nokomis faced off against Pana and Moweaqua Central A & M took on Camp Point Central on October 16 at Camp Point Central High School. Click here for a recap

