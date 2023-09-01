Moweaqua Central A&M collected a solid win over Marshall in a 29-14 verdict on Sept. 1 in Illinois football action.

The first quarter gave Moweaqua Central A&M a 29-14 lead over Marshall.

Neither defense permitted points in the second, third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Moweaqua Central A&M and Marshall faced off on Sept. 3, 2022 at Marshall High School.

