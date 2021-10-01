Moweaqua Central A & M blitzes Warrensburg-Latham in convincing fashion 29-6

Moweaqua Central A & M's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Warrensburg-Latham 29-6 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
The first quarter gave the Raiders a 10-6 lead over the Cardinals.
Both teams were blanked in the second and third quarters.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.