 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Moweaqua Central A&M baffles Warrensburg-Latham 36-0

  • 0

A suffocating defense helped Moweaqua Central A&M handle Warrensburg-Latham 36-0 during this Illinois football game.

The first quarter gave Moweaqua Central A&M a 7-0 lead over Warrensburg-Latham.

The Raiders' offense roared in front for a 21-0 lead over the Cardinals at halftime.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Moweaqua Central A&M and Warrensburg-Latham were both scoreless.

The Raiders put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Cardinals 15-0 in the last stanza.

The last time Moweaqua Central A&M and Warrensburg-Latham played in a 29-6 game on October 1, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on September 16, Moweaqua Central A&M squared off with Clinton in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News