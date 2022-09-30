Moweaqua Central A&M baffles Warrensburg-Latham 36-0

A suffocating defense helped Moweaqua Central A&M handle Warrensburg-Latham 36-0 during this Illinois football game.

The first quarter gave Moweaqua Central A&M a 7-0 lead over Warrensburg-Latham.

The Raiders' offense roared in front for a 21-0 lead over the Cardinals at halftime.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Moweaqua Central A&M and Warrensburg-Latham were both scoreless.

The Raiders put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Cardinals 15-0 in the last stanza.

