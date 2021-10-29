Morton staggers Highland with punishing performance 56-33

Morton's river of points eventually washed away Highland in a 56-33 offensive cavalcade in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 29.

The first quarter gave Morton a 14-7 lead over Highland.

Morton's offense took charge to a 28-7 lead over Highland at the intermission.

Morton's determination showed as it carried a 35-13 lead into the fourth quarter.

