Morton staggers Highland with punishing performance 56-33

Morton's river of points eventually washed away Highland in a 56-33 offensive cavalcade in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 29.
The first quarter gave Morton a 14-7 lead over Highland.
Morton's offense took charge to a 28-7 lead over Highland at the intermission.
Morton's determination showed as it carried a 35-13 lead into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.