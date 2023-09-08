Morton rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 57-13 win over Canton during this Illinois football game on Sept. 8.

Morton breathed fire in front of Canton 23-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Potters opened an immense 30-13 gap over the Little Giants at halftime.

Morton charged to a 50-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Potters got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Morton and Canton played in a 35-7 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

Recently on Aug. 25, Morton squared off with Mahomet-Seymour in a football game.

