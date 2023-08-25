Morton didn't flinch, finally repelling Mahomet-Seymour 20-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

The start wasn't the problem for Mahomet-Seymour, as it began with a 7-6 edge over Morton through the end of the first quarter.

Morton broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 20-14 lead over Mahomet-Seymour.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Morton and Mahomet-Seymour faced off on Nov. 13, 2021 at Morton High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.