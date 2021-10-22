Morton paints near-perfect picture in win over Dunlap 42-7

Morton handled Dunlap 42-7 in an impressive showing in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 22.

Morton drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over Dunlap after the first quarter.

Unicorns and mermaids were more common than points in a futile second quarter that left the intermission gap at 21-0.

The Potters thundered to a 35-7 bulge over the Eagles as the fourth quarter began.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.