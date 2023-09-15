Morton recorded a big victory over Metamora 45-19 in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 15.

Last season, Metamora and Morton squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Metamora High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Metamora squared off with La Salle-Peru in a football game.

