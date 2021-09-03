 Skip to main content
Morton knocks out victory on Galesburg 34-21

Playing with a winning hand, Morton trumped Galesburg 34-21 on September 3 in Illinois football action.

Morton broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 28-14 lead over Galesburg.

Through the early stages of the affair, Galesburg controlled the pace, taking a 14-13 lead into halftime.

Tough to find an edge early, Morton and Galesburg fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

