Morton knocks out victory on Galesburg 34-21

Playing with a winning hand, Morton trumped Galesburg 34-21 on September 3 in Illinois football action.

Morton broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 28-14 lead over Galesburg.

Through the early stages of the affair, Galesburg controlled the pace, taking a 14-13 lead into halftime.

Tough to find an edge early, Morton and Galesburg fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.