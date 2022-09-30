Morton finds its footing in sprinting past Bartonville Limestone 49-7

Morton showed no mercy to Bartonville Limestone, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 49-7 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 30.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Potters fought to a 28-7 halftime margin at the Rockets' expense.

Morton struck to a 42-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Potters held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

