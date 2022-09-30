Morton finds its footing in sprinting past Bartonville Limestone 49-7

Morton showed no mercy to Bartonville Limestone, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 49-7 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 30.
Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.
The Potters fought to a 28-7 halftime margin at the Rockets' expense.
Morton struck to a 42-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Potters held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
In recent action on September 16, Bartonville Limestone faced off against Dunlap and Morton took on Metamora on September 16 at Metamora High School. Click here for a recap
