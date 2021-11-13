Morton finds a way to knock off Mahomet-Seymour 40-28

 Skip to main content
Morton trailed at the beginning, but put the hammer down in a 40-28 win over Mahomet-Seymour in an Illinois high school football matchup on November 13.

The start wasn't the problem for Mahomet-Seymour, who began with a 14-7 edge over Morton through the end of the first quarter.

Morton's offense jumped to a 21-14 lead over Mahomet-Seymour at the intermission.

Morton's upper hand showed as it carried a 27-21 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on October 29, Morton faced off against Highland and Mahomet-Seymour took on Jacksonville on October 30 at Mahomet-Seymour High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

