 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Morton engineers impressive victory over Peoria Richwoods 45-13

  • 0

Morton turned in a thorough domination of Peoria Richwoods 45-13 for an Illinois high school football victory on September 2.

Morton opened with a 10-6 advantage over Peoria Richwoods through the first quarter.

The Potters fought to a 24-13 halftime margin at the Knights' expense.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Potters outscored the Knights 21-0 in the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News