Morton engineers impressive victory over Peoria Richwoods 45-13

Morton turned in a thorough domination of Peoria Richwoods 45-13 for an Illinois high school football victory on September 2.

Morton opened with a 10-6 advantage over Peoria Richwoods through the first quarter.

The Potters fought to a 24-13 halftime margin at the Knights' expense.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Potters outscored the Knights 21-0 in the final quarter.

