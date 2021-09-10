 Skip to main content
Morton delivers smashing punch early to dump Canton 48-27

Morton's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Canton 48-27 during this Illinois football game.

Morton jumped in front of Canton 34-27 going into the fourth quarter.

The Potters opened a tight 13-6 gap over the Little Giants at halftime.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

