Morton comes to play in easy win over Canton 35-7

Morton showed no mercy to Canton, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 35-7 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 9.

The first quarter gave Morton a 7-0 lead over Canton.

The Potters opened a modest 14-0 gap over the Little Giants at the intermission.

Morton pulled to a 35-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

