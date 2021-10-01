Morton collects victory over Metamora 40-30

 Skip to main content
Morton tipped and eventually toppled Metamora 40-30 in Illinois high school football on October 1.

Recently on September 17 , Metamora squared up on Bartonville Limestone in a football game . For more, click here.

The Potters drew first blood by forging a 12-8 margin over the Redbirds after the first quarter.

The Potters' offense darted to a 26-16 lead over the Redbirds at halftime.

The Potters' control showed as they carried a 33-22 lead into the fourth quarter.

