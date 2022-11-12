Morris takes down Mahomet-Seymour 35-14

It would have taken a herculean effort for Mahomet-Seymour to claim this one, and Morris wouldn't allow that in a 35-14 decision in Illinois high school football on November 12.

The Redskins' offense jumped in front for a 21-14 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

Conditioning showed as the Redskins outscored the Bulldogs 14-0 in the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.