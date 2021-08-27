 Skip to main content
Morris rides the rough off Coal City 13-3

Morris put together a victorious gameplan to stop Coal City 13-3 on August 27 in Illinois football action.

The Redskins got the better of the final-quarter scoring 3-0 to finish the game in style.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Redskins' offense moved to a 10-3 lead over the Coalers at the intermission.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 3-3 tie through the first quarter.

