Monticello routs Greenville 42-7

Monticello offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Greenville with an all-around effort during this 42-7 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 30.

The Sages made the first move by forging a 7-0 margin over the Comets after the first quarter.

The Sages' offense breathed fire to a 28-0 lead over the Comets at the intermission.

The gap remained the same through the third quarter as neither team could dent the scoreboard.

