Monticello outlasts Paxton-Buckley-Loda in topsy-turvy battle 41-26

Monticello notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Paxton-Buckley-Loda 41-26 during this Illinois football game.

Monticello jumped in front of Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Sages registered a 20-12 advantage at halftime over the Panthers.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.

The Sages' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 21-14 points differential.

