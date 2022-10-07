Monticello outlasts Paxton-Buckley-Loda in topsy-turvy battle 41-26

Monticello notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Paxton-Buckley-Loda 41-26 during this Illinois football game.
Monticello jumped in front of Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Sages registered a 20-12 advantage at halftime over the Panthers.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.
The Sages' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 21-14 points differential.
The last time Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Monticello played in a 16-15 game on October 8, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on September 23, Monticello faced off against Pontiac Township and Paxton-Buckley-Loda took on Rantoul Township on September 23 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
