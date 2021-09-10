Monticello drums Stanford Olympia in sound fashion 46-22

Monticello handled Stanford Olympia 46-22 in an impressive showing in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 10.
Recently on August 27 , Monticello squared up on St Joseph-Ogden in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.
Monticello opened a slim 13-8 gap over Stanford Olympia at the intermission.
