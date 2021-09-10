 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Monticello drums Stanford Olympia in sound fashion 46-22

  • Updated
  • 0

Monticello handled Stanford Olympia 46-22 in an impressive showing in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 10.

Recently on August 27 , Monticello squared up on St Joseph-Ogden in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

Monticello opened a slim 13-8 gap over Stanford Olympia at the intermission.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News