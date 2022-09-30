Monticello dominates Rantoul Township 55-6

Monticello ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Rantoul Township 55-6 at Rantoul Township High on September 30 in Illinois football action.

The first quarter gave Monticello a 27-0 lead over Rantoul Township.

The Sages fought to a 48-6 halftime margin at the Eagles' expense.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Sages added to their advantage with a 7-0 margin in the closing period.

