Monticello blanks Rantoul Township 28-0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved off 0 in Monticello's 28-0 beating of Rantoul Township on October 1 in Illinois football.

The first quarter gave Monticello a 21-0 lead over Rantoul Township.

Neither offense could get untracked in fruitless second and third quarters.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.