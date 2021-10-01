Monticello blanks Rantoul Township 28-0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved off 0 in Monticello's 28-0 beating of Rantoul Township on October 1 in Illinois football.
The first quarter gave Monticello a 21-0 lead over Rantoul Township.
Neither offense could get untracked in fruitless second and third quarters.
