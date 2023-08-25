Minonk Fieldcrest broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Dwight 20-19 on Aug. 25 in Illinois football action.

Minonk Fieldcrest took an early lead by forging a 12-0 margin over Dwight after the first quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second and third quarters.

The Trojans closed the lead with a 19-8 margin in the final quarter.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.