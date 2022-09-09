 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ministry of defense: Joliet Catholic blanks Chicago De La Salle 47-0

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Friday when Joliet Catholic bottled Chicago De La Salle 47-0 in Illinois high school football on September 9.

Joliet Catholic opened with a 12-0 advantage over Chicago De La Salle through the first quarter.

Both teams were blanked in the second quarter.

Joliet Catholic pulled to a 33-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Hilltoppers hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 14-0 advantage in the frame.

The last time Joliet Catholic and Chicago De La Salle played in a 48-14 game on September 10, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

