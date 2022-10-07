Ministry of defense: Hoopeston/Armstrong/Schlarman Co-Op blanks Fithian Oakwood 42-0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Hoopeston/Armstrong/Schlarman Co-Op's 42-0 blanking of Fithian Oakwood in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 7.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first quarter, with no one scoring.

The Cornjerkers' offense struck in front for a 22-0 lead over the Comets at halftime.

Hoopeston/Armstrong/Schlarman Co-Op pulled to a 36-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cornjerkers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

