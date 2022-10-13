Ministry of defense: Chicago Kenwood blanks Chicago Curie 44-0

Chicago Kenwood's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Chicago Curie 44-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
In recent action on September 30, Chicago Curie faced off against Chicago Simeon and Chicago Kenwood took on Chicago Brooks College Prep on October 1 at Chicago Kenwood Academy. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
