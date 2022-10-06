Ministry of defense: Chicago Goode blanks Chicago Vocational 44-0

Chicago Goode played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 44-0 verdict over Chicago Vocational during this Illinois football game.
The last time Chicago Goode and Chicago Vocational played in a 52-0 game on August 28, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on September 24, Chicago Goode faced off against Chicago Corliss and Chicago Vocational took on Chicago Dyett on September 24 at Chicago Dyett High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.