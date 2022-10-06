 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Ministry of defense: Chicago Goode blanks Chicago Vocational 44-0

  • 0

Chicago Goode played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 44-0 verdict over Chicago Vocational during this Illinois football game.

The last time Chicago Goode and Chicago Vocational played in a 52-0 game on August 28, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on September 24, Chicago Goode faced off against Chicago Corliss and Chicago Vocational took on Chicago Dyett on September 24 at Chicago Dyett High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News