Ministry of defense: Chicago Amundsen blanks Chicago Sullivan 42-0

Chicago Amundsen's defense was a brick wall that stopped Chicago Sullivan cold, resulting in a 42-0 victory in Illinois high school football on September 22.

The last time Chicago Amundsen and Chicago Sullivan played in a 34-0 game on October 15, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on September 9, Chicago Amundsen faced off against Chicago Steinmetz and Chicago Sullivan took on Chicago Lake View on September 10 at Chicago Sullivan High School. For a full recap, click here.

