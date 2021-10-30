Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op sets a fast pace to trip Pawnee 38-20

Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Pawnee 38-20 on October 30 in Illinois football.

Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op made the first move by forging a 14-0 margin over Pawnee after the first quarter.

A halftime tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 30-14 lead over Pawnee.

