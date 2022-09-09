Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op outclasses Farmer City Blue Ridge 22-8

Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op grabbed a 22-8 victory at the expense of Farmer City Blue Ridge in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op drew first blood by forging an 8-0 margin over Farmer City Blue Ridge after the first quarter.

The Knights trimmed the margin to make it 14-8 at the intermission.

Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op darted to a 22-8 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

