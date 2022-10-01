Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op engineers impressive victory over Pawnee 45-8

Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 45-8 win over Pawnee in Illinois high school football action on October 1.
The first quarter gave Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op an 8-0 lead over Pawnee.
The Bearcats opened an immense 38-0 gap over the Indians at the intermission.
Momentum turned in the third quarter as Pawnee climbed back to within 45-8.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.
Last season, Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op and Pawnee squared off with October 30, 2021 at Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op last season. For a full recap, click here.
