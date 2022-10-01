Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op engineers impressive victory over Pawnee 45-8

Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 45-8 win over Pawnee in Illinois high school football action on October 1.

The first quarter gave Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op an 8-0 lead over Pawnee.

The Bearcats opened an immense 38-0 gap over the Indians at the intermission.

Momentum turned in the third quarter as Pawnee climbed back to within 45-8.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.