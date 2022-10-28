 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Midlothian Bremen soars over Washington 35-7

It was a tough night for Washington which was overmatched by Midlothian Bremen in this 35-7 verdict.

Midlothian Bremen moved in front of Washington 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Braves fought to a 21-7 halftime margin at the Panthers' expense.

Midlothian Bremen jumped to a 28-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Braves, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-0 fourth quarter, too.

Recently on October 14, Washington squared off with Canton in a football game. For a full recap, click here.

