Metamora pours it on Dunlap 38-6

It was a tough night for Dunlap which was overmatched by Metamora in this 38-6 verdict.

Metamora drew first blood by forging an 8-0 margin over Dunlap after the first quarter.

The Redbirds registered a 20-0 advantage at halftime over the Eagles.

Metamora thundered to a 32-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

