Metamora pours it on Dunlap 38-6

It was a tough night for Dunlap which was overmatched by Metamora in this 38-6 verdict.
Metamora drew first blood by forging an 8-0 margin over Dunlap after the first quarter.
The Redbirds registered a 20-0 advantage at halftime over the Eagles.
Metamora thundered to a 32-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.
Last season, Metamora and Dunlap squared off with September 24, 2021 at Metamora High School last season. Click here for a recap
In recent action on October 7, Dunlap faced off against Washington and Metamora took on Bartonville Limestone on October 7 at Bartonville Limestone High School. For a full recap, click here.
