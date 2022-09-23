Metamora jumps in front fast to dismiss Canton in convincing tilt 54-20

Metamora left no doubt in recording a 54-20 beating of Canton in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 23.

Metamora moved in front of Canton 20-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Redbirds fought to a 34-14 halftime margin at the Little Giants' expense.

Metamora jumped to a 40-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Redbirds added to their advantage with a 14-6 margin in the closing period.

