Metamora escapes LaSalle-Peru in thin win 16-8

Mighty close, mighty fine, Metamora wore a victory shine after clipping LaSalle-Peru 16-8 on September 2 in Illinois football action.
The first quarter gave Metamora an 8-0 lead over LaSalle-Peru.
The Redbirds registered a 16-0 advantage at halftime over the Cavaliers.
The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when LaSalle-Peru got within 16-8.
Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.
The last time Metamora and LaSalle-Peru played in a 14-7 game on September 3, 2021. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.