Metamora escapes LaSalle-Peru in thin win 16-8

Mighty close, mighty fine, Metamora wore a victory shine after clipping LaSalle-Peru 16-8 on September 2 in Illinois football action.

The first quarter gave Metamora an 8-0 lead over LaSalle-Peru.

The Redbirds registered a 16-0 advantage at halftime over the Cavaliers.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when LaSalle-Peru got within 16-8.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Metamora and LaSalle-Peru played in a 14-7 game on September 3, 2021. Click here for a recap

