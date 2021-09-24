Metamora drums Dunlap in sound fashion 45-14

Metamora handled Dunlap 45-14 in an impressive showing in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 24.

Metamora opened with a 14-0 advantage over Dunlap through the first quarter.

Metamora's offense moved to a 22-7 lead over Dunlap at halftime.

Metamora's authority showed as it carried a 38-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

