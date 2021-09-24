 Skip to main content
Metamora drums Dunlap in sound fashion 45-14

Metamora handled Dunlap 45-14 in an impressive showing in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 24.

Metamora opened with a 14-0 advantage over Dunlap through the first quarter.

Metamora's offense moved to a 22-7 lead over Dunlap at halftime.

Metamora's authority showed as it carried a 38-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on September 10, Metamora faced off against East Peoria and Dunlap took on Pekin on September 10 at Pekin High School. For more, click here.

